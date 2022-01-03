AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.35.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $430.11 on Monday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.55 and a fifty-two week high of $442.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

