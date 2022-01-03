AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,979 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT opened at $157.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $163.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

