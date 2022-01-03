AIA Group Ltd Invests $1.27 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 92,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

