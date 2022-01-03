AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.69.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $130.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

