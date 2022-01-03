AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,791 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $314.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.08 and its 200-day moving average is $289.14. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.46 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

