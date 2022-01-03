AIA Group Ltd Takes $1.39 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

