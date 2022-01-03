Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after purchasing an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APD stock opened at $304.26 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.70. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

