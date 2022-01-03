Aleph.im Price Reaches $0.64 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001376 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $117.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,266,831 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.