Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $451.04 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $11.28 billion and approximately $451.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00235590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00032421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.93 or 0.00511685 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00086089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,818,129,464 coins and its circulating supply is 6,374,137,964 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

