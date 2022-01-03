Alien Worlds Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $192.86 million and $66.33 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.50 or 0.08062023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.75 or 1.00078329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

