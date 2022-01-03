Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$56.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATD.B. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$49.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.77. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$52.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

