Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Down 4.7%

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.37. 5,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,515,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIRD shares. William Blair started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allbirds Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

