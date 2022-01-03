Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report sales of $469.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.70 million to $472.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $246.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,698. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.34.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 47.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

