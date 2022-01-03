Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Purchases £30,900 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Dean Buckley bought 3,000 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.88) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($41,638.59).

Shares of LON:ATST traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,032 ($13.91). The company had a trading volume of 57,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,347. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.32. Alliance Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 864 ($11.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,039.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

