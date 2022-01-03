Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,925.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2,803.55. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,698 shares of company stock worth $441,035,426. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

