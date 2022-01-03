Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,905.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,775.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

