AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Separately, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $970,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $35.44.

