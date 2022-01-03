AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 1,059.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orbital Energy Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 291,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 180,595 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 377,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 121,687 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Orbital Energy Group news, CEO James F. Oneil acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,700. 7.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $145.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 59.90% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

