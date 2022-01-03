AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $73.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $73.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

