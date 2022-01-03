Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

ALT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $364.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

