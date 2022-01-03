Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

