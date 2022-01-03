Amalgamated Bank Acquires 25,503 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 62.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 3.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

