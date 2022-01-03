Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

