Amalgamated Bank Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 15.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 23.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 553,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.