Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $762,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Truist lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $126,068 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $47.88 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.