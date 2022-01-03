AMATEN (AMA) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AMATEN has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. AMATEN has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $458.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005348 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars.

