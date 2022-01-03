American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

