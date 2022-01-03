American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.01

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.01 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 11403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

