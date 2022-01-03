American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,982,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

