American Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund makes up about 2.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

