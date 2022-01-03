American Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after acquiring an additional 481,072 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 311,372 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $14,640,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $14,274,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 140,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $89.42 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $96.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.