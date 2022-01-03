American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

