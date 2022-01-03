American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 30.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American National Bankshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

AMNB opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $406.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.12. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

AMNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.