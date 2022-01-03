Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Buys 1,692 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,745. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

