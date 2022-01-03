Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Purchases 27,780 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genius Sports by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $151,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GENI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

