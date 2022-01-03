Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

PXD opened at $181.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.86 and its 200-day moving average is $167.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $111.82 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

