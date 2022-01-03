Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce $39.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.55 million and the lowest is $39.04 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $43.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $152.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.83 million to $152.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $206.46 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $223.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

