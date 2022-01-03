Analysts Set Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target at $18.79

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.79.

GBNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clarus Securities decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

