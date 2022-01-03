Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Target Price at C$13.91

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUG. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.67.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

