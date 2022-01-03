Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $24.81

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of GAP by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 581,571 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 502,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

