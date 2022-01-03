Analyzing ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brooks Automation and ASML, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A ASML 2 5 13 0 2.55

ASML has a consensus price target of $792.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASML is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Brooks Automation pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASML pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASML has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ASML is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and ASML’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 15.04 $110.75 million $1.49 69.20 ASML $15.97 billion 20.43 $4.06 billion $15.77 50.48

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. ASML is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33% ASML 30.52% 43.16% 20.11%

Summary

ASML beats Brooks Automation on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

