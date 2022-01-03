Analyzing Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and ModivCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.52 $88.84 million $1.51 98.21

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Astrea Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Astrea Acquisition and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A ModivCare 0 0 2 0 3.00

ModivCare has a consensus target price of $183.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. Given ModivCare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A ModivCare 1.20% 23.04% 5.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ModivCare beats Astrea Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc. provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Personal Care segment consists of non-medical home care to Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

