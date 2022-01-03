Analyzing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBQ and LiveOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.37 $4.95 million $1.87 8.47 LiveOne $65.23 million 1.56 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -2.03

BBQ has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BBQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BBQ and LiveOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

BBQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.83%. Given BBQ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than LiveOne.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.77% 11.28% 3.12% LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80%

Summary

BBQ beats LiveOne on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

