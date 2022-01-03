ANTA Sports Products Limited Declares Dividend of $0.91 (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.9117 per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $373.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.22. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $349.96 and a one year high of $615.99.

ANPDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

