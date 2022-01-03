Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,092,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 166,326 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $720,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

