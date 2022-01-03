Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.69. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 103 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny bought 3,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 290.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 337.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

