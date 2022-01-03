Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.69. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMTI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2.8% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,225,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 670,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 169,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

