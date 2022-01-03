AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Shares of ATR opened at $122.48 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

