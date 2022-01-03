Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,073 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 271.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 90.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 129,458 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

