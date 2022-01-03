Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.55 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

